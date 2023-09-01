Cooler temperatures come with a chance for smoky skies

We're still on track for an excellent labor day weekend, but for the next 24 hours air quality is a concern.

We've already seen some poor air quality on Thursday, mainly due to ozone pollution.

Late Thursday night models show a push of smoke that will last into early Friday.

Fortunately west winds will clear out the heaviest smoke by the afternoon, and skies will be smoke free for the weekend!

Weekend highs still look below average and very comfortable all across Kern!

