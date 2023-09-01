Watch Now
Cooler temperatures come with a chance for smoky skies

West winds will bring in cooler, but not fresher, air
Posted at 5:48 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 20:48:05-04

We're still on track for an excellent labor day weekend, but for the next 24 hours air quality is a concern.

We've already seen some poor air quality on Thursday, mainly due to ozone pollution.

Late Thursday night models show a push of smoke that will last into early Friday.

Fortunately west winds will clear out the heaviest smoke by the afternoon, and skies will be smoke free for the weekend!

Weekend highs still look below average and very comfortable all across Kern!

