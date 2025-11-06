Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooler temperatures expected Thursday

23ABC Morning Weather Update Nov 6, 2025
Happy Thursday, Kern County! It's a cloudy start to the day in most communities, but we do expect that sun to peek out into the afternoon.

There's a chance for fog in our mountain neighborhoods on your morning commute, so take it slow while driving the 58 or the I-5.

Temperatures return to more traditional fall weather. Bakersfield will be partly cloudy and in the upper-60s on Thursday. Mountain towns will be cooler, in the upper-50s, and the KRV will be in the 60s and low-70s. Our desert towns have more sunshine, so they will be in the low-to-upper-70s.

Also in the desert, strong winds remain. The wind advisory in Mojave expires at 10 am Thursday, but breezy conditions remain through the day.

Temperatures are slowly on the rise into the weekend.

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

11/06/2025

AM Clouds/PM Sun

69° / 54°

4%

Friday

11/07/2025

Partly Cloudy

71° / 52°

7%

Saturday

11/08/2025

Sunny

76° / 53°

5%

Sunday

11/09/2025

Sunny

83° / 55°

2%

Monday

11/10/2025

Partly Cloudy

81° / 56°

1%

Tuesday

11/11/2025

Mostly Cloudy

80° / 59°

0%

Wednesday

11/12/2025

Mostly Cloudy

76° / 57°

2%

Thursday

11/13/2025

PM Showers

69° / 52°

33%