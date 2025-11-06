Cooler temperatures expected Thursday

Happy Thursday, Kern County! It's a cloudy start to the day in most communities, but we do expect that sun to peek out into the afternoon.

There's a chance for fog in our mountain neighborhoods on your morning commute, so take it slow while driving the 58 or the I-5.

Temperatures return to more traditional fall weather. Bakersfield will be partly cloudy and in the upper-60s on Thursday. Mountain towns will be cooler, in the upper-50s, and the KRV will be in the 60s and low-70s. Our desert towns have more sunshine, so they will be in the low-to-upper-70s.

Also in the desert, strong winds remain. The wind advisory in Mojave expires at 10 am Thursday, but breezy conditions remain through the day.

Temperatures are slowly on the rise into the weekend.

