Cooler temperatures Monday before a brief warm up mid-week

Happy Monday, Kern County. We have a bit of temperature fluctuation throughout this week. We're on the cooler side for Monday and Tuesday before a brief warm up in the middle of the week. Bakersfield will be in the 50s Monday, but by Wednesday, we warm to upper 60s near 70 degrees.

We have two active weather alerts in Kern County for Monday. Until 2:00 p.m., a wind advisory is in effect for the Mojave Desert Slopes. Starting tonight at 10:00 p.m., a freeze warning is in effect for parts of the valley, including Lost Hills, Delano and McFarland. This freeze warning is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Tuesday as we can expect overnight low temperatures at or below freezing for part of the valley.

Here are your high temperatures for Monday. Have a great day.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 55 degrees by late afternoon

Taft: 56

Arvin: 53

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 50 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 51

Wofford Heights: 52

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 52 by the afternoon.

California City: 57

Ridgecrest: 65

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 39 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 43

Pine Mountain Club: 40

