Cooler temperatures, stronger winds this weekend

The weekend forecast for Kern County includes cooler temperatures, stronger winds, and high fire danger.

Temperature wise, highs will be only in the 60s our mountains areas, and 80s in the Valley and Desert.

Winds will be elevated countywide.

In the Valley winds will gust between 20 and 30 miles per hour in the afternoon and evening hours Saturday and Sunday.

Mountain towns will likely see gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour, and the windiest parts of the desert could see gusts over 60 miles per hour.

A Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning are in effect for the Kern Desert.

Gusty winds, low humidity values, and dry vegetation will combine to increase fire danger.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Valley and Desert areas Saturday through Monday.

Fast moving grass fires are the main concern prompting the Red Flag Warning.

Calmer, warmer weather is expected next week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

