Cooler temps Monday, warming through the week

23ABC Morning Weather Update Oct 27, 2025
Posted

Happy Monday, Kern County. We're tracking severe weather internationally as Hurricane Melissa approaches Jamaica, now a category 5 storm. Heavy rain, strong winds and high surf are likely from this hurricane, and we'll be tracking those impacts as the hurricane progresses.

Closer to home, our weather pattern is quite calm for these final days of October. Monday is the outlier this week with cooler temperatures on deck—most of Kern will be in the upper 60s and 70s on Monday.

After Monday, high pressure builds in, and temperatures warm through the end of the month. Halloween looks to be on the warm side, but overnight temperatures hang on to that fall chill, so trick or treating should be quite nice across Kern.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

10/27/2025

Partly Cloudy

68° / 52°

4%

Tuesday

10/28/2025

Sunny

78° / 52°

8%

Wednesday

10/29/2025

Sunny

81° / 55°

3%

Thursday

10/30/2025

Sunny

82° / 55°

1%

Friday

10/31/2025

Sunny

79° / 55°

3%

Saturday

11/01/2025

Sunny

79° / 55°

2%

Sunday

11/02/2025

Sunny

78° / 56°

1%

Monday

11/03/2025

Mostly Sunny

79° / 58°

0%