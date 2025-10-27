Cooler temps Monday, warming through the week

Happy Monday, Kern County. We're tracking severe weather internationally as Hurricane Melissa approaches Jamaica, now a category 5 storm. Heavy rain, strong winds and high surf are likely from this hurricane, and we'll be tracking those impacts as the hurricane progresses.

Closer to home, our weather pattern is quite calm for these final days of October. Monday is the outlier this week with cooler temperatures on deck—most of Kern will be in the upper 60s and 70s on Monday.

After Monday, high pressure builds in, and temperatures warm through the end of the month. Halloween looks to be on the warm side, but overnight temperatures hang on to that fall chill, so trick or treating should be quite nice across Kern.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

