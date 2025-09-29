Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cooler than average all week

Fall weather is in the forecast
23ABC Evening weather update September 29, 2025
Posted

Ready for some cooler weather?

Bakersfield hit a high of 83° on Monday, and we're likely to be cooler than that for the rest of the week!

Highs for most of the week will be near 80° in the Valley, and as cool as the 60s in our mountain areas, thanks to an upper level trough that's supplying us with cool air.

A second trough will move in later this week, and has a chance to drop our temperatures in the 70s in Bakersfield for the first time since May!

There are signs of another shot of cool air next week, and no significant warmup is expected in the near future!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

09/29/2025

Cloudy

-° / 64°

10%

Tuesday

09/30/2025

Clear

81° / 61°

5%

Wednesday

10/01/2025

Clear

83° / 62°

3%

Thursday

10/02/2025

Mostly Clear

84° / 64°

4%

Friday

10/03/2025

Clear

77° / 59°

13%

Saturday

10/04/2025

Clear

78° / 60°

1%

Sunday

10/05/2025

Clear

82° / 60°

1%

Monday

10/06/2025

Mostly Clear

80° / 59°

18%