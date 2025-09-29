Cooler than average all week

Ready for some cooler weather?

Bakersfield hit a high of 83° on Monday, and we're likely to be cooler than that for the rest of the week!

Highs for most of the week will be near 80° in the Valley, and as cool as the 60s in our mountain areas, thanks to an upper level trough that's supplying us with cool air.

A second trough will move in later this week, and has a chance to drop our temperatures in the 70s in Bakersfield for the first time since May!

There are signs of another shot of cool air next week, and no significant warmup is expected in the near future!

