We hold on to cooler weather a little longer, but heat is coming back

Another decent day in Bakersfield Wednesday!

Temperatures barely made it to 90°.

Highs were a bit more intense in the Kern Desert though, with China Lake coming in 99°.

Thursday is looking pretty similar.

Highs will be in the lower 90s in the Valley, but as warm as 100° in the Kern Desert.

A steady warm up is expected from there, though.

Highs will be near average Friday and Saturday, and very close to 100° in the Valley by Sunday.

Triple digits seem likely by early next week, and at this point Heatwave #2 is looking likely as well.