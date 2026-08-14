Cooler-than-average temperatures through the weekend

Our heatwave is finally over!

After 15 consecutive days at or above 100°, Bakersfield was back in the double digits on Thursday with a high of 95°.

Temperatures will stay well below 100° for the next several days, with Friday looking like the coolest day for most of Kern.

The forecast for Bakersfield on Friday is 91°, with some Valley spots likely staying in the upper 80s.

Highs will be near 90° in the KRV, and right around 80° for most of our mountain towns.

Even the desert will be below 100°!

Temperatures look to warm up gradually through the next seven days, and by the end of next week it's looking likely that Bakersfield will be near 100° again.

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