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Cooler-than-average temperatures through the weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update August 13, 2026
Posted

Our heatwave is finally over!

After 15 consecutive days at or above 100°, Bakersfield was back in the double digits on Thursday with a high of 95°.

Temperatures will stay well below 100° for the next several days, with Friday looking like the coolest day for most of Kern.

The forecast for Bakersfield on Friday is 91°, with some Valley spots likely staying in the upper 80s.

Highs will be near 90° in the KRV, and right around 80° for most of our mountain towns.

Even the desert will be below 100°!

Temperatures look to warm up gradually through the next seven days, and by the end of next week it's looking likely that Bakersfield will be near 100° again.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

ThursdayThu

08/13/2026

Clear

-° / 66°

1%

FridayFri

08/14/2026

Clear

93° / 67°

2%

SaturdaySat

08/15/2026

Clear

96° / 69°

0%

SundaySun

08/16/2026

Mostly Clear

98° / 72°

0%

MondayMon

08/17/2026

Partly Cloudy

98° / 70°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

97° / 70°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/19/2026

Mostly Clear

99° / 70°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/20/2026

Clear

100° / 70°

0%