Cooler this week after a warm weekend

Kern County had a big cooldown on Monday.

Bakersfield fell from highs in the 80s this weekend to a high of only 64° on Monday.

Tuesday will bring us back to near 70°, but temperatures will fall again on Wednesday and Thursday.

Winds are likely to pick up as the cooler air moves in, too, especially in eastern Kern.

One other thing we're keeping an eye on is cloud cover late Monday night, as there will be a total lunar eclipse, with totality occurring between 3 AM and 4 AM Tuesday.

Skies in Kern will be mostly clear, but we're likely to see some low clouds banked up against the mountains on the south end of the Valley.

