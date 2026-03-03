Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooler this week after a warm weekend

23ABC Evening weather update March 2, 2026
Kern County had a big cooldown on Monday.

Bakersfield fell from highs in the 80s this weekend to a high of only 64° on Monday.

Tuesday will bring us back to near 70°, but temperatures will fall again on Wednesday and Thursday.

Winds are likely to pick up as the cooler air moves in, too, especially in eastern Kern.

One other thing we're keeping an eye on is cloud cover late Monday night, as there will be a total lunar eclipse, with totality occurring between 3 AM and 4 AM Tuesday.

Skies in Kern will be mostly clear, but we're likely to see some low clouds banked up against the mountains on the south end of the Valley.

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

03/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 49°

19%

Tuesday

03/03/2026

Mostly Clear

71° / 48°

8%

Wednesday

03/04/2026

Partly Cloudy

68° / 45°

18%

Thursday

03/05/2026

Clear

65° / 44°

3%

Friday

03/06/2026

Mostly Clear

69° / 45°

2%

Saturday

03/07/2026

Clear

75° / 47°

1%

Sunday

03/08/2026

Clear

80° / 51°

1%

Monday

03/09/2026

Partly Cloudy

81° / 52°

3%