Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cooler Tuesday, big warm up on the way

23ABC Evening weather update March 9, 2026
Posted

We're tracking a brief cool down before a big warm up.

Bakersfield hit 83° on Monday, but the forecast high for Tuesday and Wednesday is 73°.

As the cooler air arrives, winds will pick up in eastern Kern, and a Wind Advisory is in effect for the Mojave slopes on Tuesday.

As head through the week and into the weekend temperatures will rise.

Most spots in Kern will see their warmest weather of the so far, with widespread 80s likely, and 90s not out of the question, especially in the desert!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

03/09/2026

Clear

-° / 51°

2%

Tuesday

03/10/2026

Mostly Clear

75° / 49°

9%

Wednesday

03/11/2026

Clear

76° / 51°

3%

Thursday

03/12/2026

Mostly Clear

81° / 54°

4%

Friday

03/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

82° / 55°

4%

Saturday

03/14/2026

Mostly Clear

81° / 55°

3%

Sunday

03/15/2026

Mostly Clear

85° / 57°

2%

Monday

03/16/2026

Clear

90° / 59°

1%