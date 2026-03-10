Cooler Tuesday, big warm up on the way

We're tracking a brief cool down before a big warm up.

Bakersfield hit 83° on Monday, but the forecast high for Tuesday and Wednesday is 73°.

As the cooler air arrives, winds will pick up in eastern Kern, and a Wind Advisory is in effect for the Mojave slopes on Tuesday.

As head through the week and into the weekend temperatures will rise.

Most spots in Kern will see their warmest weather of the so far, with widespread 80s likely, and 90s not out of the question, especially in the desert!

