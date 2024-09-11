Watch Now
Cooler weather closing in

Temperatures have begun to fall across Kern County
Cooler weather is moving in!

That wasn't immediately obvious Tuesday, as our high of 101° was still hot, but even that is a good step down from 107° on Monday.

Temperatures will continue to fall several degrees a day for the next few days.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 90°, and we'll be all the way down to 83° on Thursday.

Unfortunately the cooler air will also come with areas of strong winds, and a Wind Advisory is in effect for our desert areas for Wednesay and Thursday.

Looking into next week brings us more good news!

After a brief, minor weekend warmup, temperatures look to fall right back down into the 80s!

