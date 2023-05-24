Cooler weather has arrived

Temperatures are dropping across Kern!

An upper level trough is allowing for cooler ocean air to flow into the state's interior, which means more comfortable weather here at home.

Here in Bakersfield the temperature peaked at 90° around 4 PM, then began to fall.

Temperatures will continue to fall quickly, and will likely be in the 70s shortly after sunset.

Overnight lows in the 50s mean you could even open up the windows and give the AC a break!

Our cooldown is coming with some stronger winds, too, with gusts over 20 miles per hour in the Valley, and up to 40 miles per hour in the desert.

Winds will die down as the sun sets, and won't be as strong on Wednesday.

However, we'll still be nice and comfortable.

Highs will only be in the mid 80s in the Valley, and as cool as the lower 70s in the mountains!

Temperatures look to remain fairly cool through Memorial day as well!