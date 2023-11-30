Watch Now
Cooler weather, maybe a few raindrops or snowflakes too

Temperatures started to fall Wednesday, and will continue to fall through Friday
Posted at 5:45 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 20:45:44-05

Temperatures are starting to fall across Kern County.

For example, Bakersfield fell from 70° on Tuesday to 66° on Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to fall through Friday, when our high will be below 60°!

In addition to cooler weather, we did have a few sprinkles in Kern on Wednesday, with a few more possible over the next 48 hours.

We could even see a few snowflakes in the mountains above 4,000 feet early Friday, but not enough to cause any issues.

Finally, winds will remain gusty in the desert for the next few days as these colder temperatures remain in the forecast.

