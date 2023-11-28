Cooler weather on the way, rain possible

We're tracking some of the coolest weather of the year so far on its way soon.

Temperatures have already been cold at night, and Freeze Warning remains in effect for areas outside of Bakersfield.

That means frost is possible, so cover up any sensitive plants and bring pets indoors overnight.

High temperatures will be falling soon, too.

By the end of the week highs will drop into the 50s in the Valley, and as cool as the upper 30s in the mountains.

We could see some rain chances too, from Wednesday through Saturday, but they look minor.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

