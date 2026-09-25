Cooler weather on the way

After a high of 100° in Bakersfield on Thursday, Friday was a full ten degrees cooler.

Temperatures will likely fall another ten degrees by Monday!

Temperatures won't change too much this weekend, though, Valley highs are expected to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

We will see more clouds on Saturday, and more wind on Sunday.

Monday is when our temperatures really change, though.

Valley highs in the 70s are are looking likely, and will likely see highs in the 60s in our mountain towns!

The upper level trough responsible for our cooldown will also help keep California dry, as it redirects moisture from Hurricane Polo away from the state and toward Arizona and New Mexico.

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