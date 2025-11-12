Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooler weather, rain on the way

Big changes are coming later this week
23ABC Evening weather update November 11, 2025
We're tracking multiple chances for rain in the forecast.

One is a sure thing, the others are a little less clear.

Let's focus on the sure thing.

Moisture will be moving into the sate of California alongside a cold front, when rain starting in Northern California Wednesday night.

Here in Kern, rain starts up on Thursday, but it looks like the heaviest rain will fall Thursday night, followed by lingering showers and storms into Friday.

Everyone in Kern is expected to get rain from this system (or snow, above 6,000 feet).

Rain totals of 0.5" to 1.00" are possible in the Valley, 0.25" to 0.50" possible in the desert, and over 1.00" in the mountains.

Additional rain is possible this weekend and early next week as well, but that will depend on the track of incoming systems, so it's not certain at this time.

We'll be tracking all of these systems over the next several days!

