Cooler weather, rain on the way

After highs in the 90s over the weekend, much cooler weather is on the way.

Tuesday already looks comfortable, with highs across Kern ranging from lower 70s to lower 80s with calm conditions.

Much cooler weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday as a storm system moves in off of the pacific.

By Thursday highs in Kern will be in the 50s and 60s.

Rain is likely with this system too, with most of the rain falling from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Lingering showers are possible into Thursday.

There may be a few rumbles of thunder either day as well.

Early rainfall estimates lean toward 0.25" to 0.50" of rain in Kern, with the potential for higher totals in the mountains.

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