Cooler weather, stronger winds on the way

We're in for one more day of hot weather before we start to cool down.

The forecast high for Bakersfield on Thursday is 99°, and triple digits are still expected in the desert.

Temperatures start to drop on Friday, leading into a much cooler weekend.

70s and 80s will be widespread across Kern Saturday and Sunday, and some mountain towns may not even hit 70°!

Stronger winds are expected as the cooler air moves in.

Winds pick up on Thursday, and by Friday and Saturday gusts of 20-30 miles per hour are expected in the Valley, with 30-40 mile per hour gusts in the mountains and KRV.

Winds will be even stronger in the desert, where gusts could to 50 miles per hour.

The strong winds will drive up fire danger.

Ahead of these conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the desert and Kern River Valley for Friday and Saturday.

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