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Cooler weather, stronger winds on the way

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update June 24, 2026
Posted

We're in for one more day of hot weather before we start to cool down.

The forecast high for Bakersfield on Thursday is 99°, and triple digits are still expected in the desert.

Temperatures start to drop on Friday, leading into a much cooler weekend.

70s and 80s will be widespread across Kern Saturday and Sunday, and some mountain towns may not even hit 70°!

Stronger winds are expected as the cooler air moves in.

Winds pick up on Thursday, and by Friday and Saturday gusts of 20-30 miles per hour are expected in the Valley, with 30-40 mile per hour gusts in the mountains and KRV.

Winds will be even stronger in the desert, where gusts could to 50 miles per hour.

The strong winds will drive up fire danger.

Ahead of these conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the desert and Kern River Valley for Friday and Saturday.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

06/24/2026

Clear

-° / 71°

0%

Thursday

06/25/2026

Clear

99° / 67°

0%

Friday

06/26/2026

Mostly Clear

94° / 66°

2%

Saturday

06/27/2026

Clear

88° / 62°

1%

Sunday

06/28/2026

Clear

85° / 63°

0%

Monday

06/29/2026

Clear

91° / 65°

0%

Tuesday

06/30/2026

Clear

93° / 66°

0%

Wednesday

07/01/2026

Clear

95° / 66°

0%