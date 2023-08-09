Watch Now
Cooler Wednesday, few showers possible

Moisture from what was Tropical Storm Eugene will move into Kern over the next 48 hours
Posted at 5:41 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 20:41:27-04

Cooler weather is almost here!

The work week has started off hot, with triple digits recorded in Bakersfield both Monday and Tuesday.

Fortunately, the rest of the week will be nowhere near triple digits in the Valley.

Highs will be in the lower 90s Wednesday through Friday.

Mountain areas will see highs in the 70s and 80s through that time, and even desert areas will have fallen out of the triple digits by Thursday.

That's not the only change we're tracking, though.

You'll notice a few more clouds in the sky on Wednesday as tropical moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene moves into Kern.

A stray shower will be possible Wednesday, too.

A better push of moisture is expected Thursday, meaning even more clouds, and a better chance for some raindrops!

Skies will clear on Friday, and temperatures will start to climb for the weekend.

