Cooler, windier this weekend

We're in for a bit of a warm up on Friday, before cooler, windier conditions arrive this weekend.

Bakersfield will be around 90° on Friday, with 70s in the mountains, and mid to upper 90s in the desert.

Desert areas will also contend with gusty winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire Kern Desert Friday evening through Sunday, and gusts over 50 miles per hour are likely.

Winds will be a concern in the Valley this weekend too.

While not as strong, likely 20 to 30 mph, they'll combine with very dry air to drive up fire danger.

Given the abundance of dry vegetation, the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the entire San Joaquin Valley from Saturday through Monday.

At the very least, the gusty winds will help bring in more comfortable temperatures.

Valley highs are expected to be in the 80s this weekend!

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