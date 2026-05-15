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Cooler, windier this weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update May 14, 2026
Posted

We're in for a bit of a warm up on Friday, before cooler, windier conditions arrive this weekend.

Bakersfield will be around 90° on Friday, with 70s in the mountains, and mid to upper 90s in the desert.

Desert areas will also contend with gusty winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire Kern Desert Friday evening through Sunday, and gusts over 50 miles per hour are likely.

Winds will be a concern in the Valley this weekend too.

While not as strong, likely 20 to 30 mph, they'll combine with very dry air to drive up fire danger.

Given the abundance of dry vegetation, the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the entire San Joaquin Valley from Saturday through Monday.

At the very least, the gusty winds will help bring in more comfortable temperatures.

Valley highs are expected to be in the 80s this weekend!

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Day

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Thursday

05/14/2026

Clear

-° / 60°

0%

Friday

05/15/2026

Clear

92° / 60°

0%

Saturday

05/16/2026

Mostly Clear

85° / 57°

0%

Sunday

05/17/2026

Mostly Clear

83° / 57°

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Monday

05/18/2026

Clear

87° / 59°

0%

Tuesday

05/19/2026

Clear

96° / 61°

0%

Wednesday

05/20/2026

Clear

98° / 63°

0%

Thursday

05/21/2026

Mostly Clear

96° / 64°

0%