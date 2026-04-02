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Cooler, windier Thursday

23ABC Evening weather update April 1, 2026
Posted

Another cool down is on the way!

Temperatures will fall again on Thursday.

Highs will be as cool as the lower 50s in our mountain areas, with afternoon temperatures at or below 70° in the Valley.

As the cooler air arrives it will bring a slight rain chance and stronger winds.

The rain will be insignificant, just some very light showers, with no real accumulation except possibly in the foothills.

Skies will clear by the afternoon.

Winds will be a bigger issue, especially in the Kern Desert, where winds could gust over 50 miles per hour.

Both a High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory have been issued for our desert areas.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

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Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

04/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

87° / 55°

1%

Tuesday

04/07/2026

Sunny

84° / 53°

0%

Wednesday

04/08/2026

Sunny

85° / 59°

0%

Thursday

04/09/2026

Cloudy

83° / 58°

3%

Friday

04/10/2026

PM Thunderstorms

78° / 56°

82%

Saturday

04/11/2026

Scattered Thunderstorms

69° / 54°

59%

Sunday

04/12/2026

AM Showers

68° / 50°

38%

Monday

04/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

71° / 50°

16%