Cooler with a slight chance of rain on Wednesday

Tuesday was the hottest day of the Kern County Fair!

Bakersfield hit 98°, nearly ten degrees above average for this time of year.

Highs will fall back into the upper 80s Wednesday, and stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s for the rest of the fair.

Wednesday's forecast also includes a slight chance of rain.

Here in Bakersfield it's about a 20% shot of rain, with the best chances for rain in Western Kern.

Actually, the bulk of the rain will be to the west of Kern County.

Still, we'll be watching the radar for an isolated shower or storm!



