Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cooler with a slight chance of rain on Wednesday

23ABC Evening weather update September 23, 2025
Posted

Tuesday was the hottest day of the Kern County Fair!

Bakersfield hit 98°, nearly ten degrees above average for this time of year.

Highs will fall back into the upper 80s Wednesday, and stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s for the rest of the fair.

Wednesday's forecast also includes a slight chance of rain.

Here in Bakersfield it's about a 20% shot of rain, with the best chances for rain in Western Kern.

Actually, the bulk of the rain will be to the west of Kern County.

Still, we'll be watching the radar for an isolated shower or storm!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

09/23/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 74°

6%

Wednesday

09/24/2025

Partly Cloudy

88° / 69°

2%

Thursday

09/25/2025

Mostly Clear

86° / 67°

2%

Friday

09/26/2025

Clear

88° / 70°

2%

Saturday

09/27/2025

Partly Cloudy

90° / 67°

5%

Sunday

09/28/2025

Mostly Clear

82° / 65°

3%

Monday

09/29/2025

Partly Cloudy

80° / 63°

11%

Tuesday

09/30/2025

Clear

80° / 61°

6%