Cooler with light rain on Tuesday

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County.

Our weather pattern shifts Tuesday as a storm arrives in central California. Temperatures will be much cooler compared to the warm stretch we've had for the past few weeks.

Bakersfield hit 87 degrees on Monday, and we have a forecast high of 73 degrees on Tuesday. A big swing in temperatures down closer to seasonal average.

The arrival of the cooler air also brings light rain chances. The best chance for showers is after 11 a.m. Tuesday, and scattered showers remain in the forecast through dinnertime. Rainfall totals could be up to a tenth of an inch, so nothing overly impactful. Still, it's the best rain chance we've had since February!

Mountain towns could see some higher rain totals, with 0.25-0.5" of rain possible by 11pm Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday, once we're behind the storm system, strong winds are expected in the mountain and desert towns.

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