Coolest day of the week still above average

Today is set to be the coolest day of the week in Bakersfield, despite being about 5° above average.

Valley communities will reach around 104° today.

Our Grapevine communities will hover close to 90°, but may be just under.

The Kern River Valley will be in the low 100s.

And our deserts getting the warmest, with Ridgecrest projected to hit 112°.

Our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups today.

As we head towards this weekend, temps will rise a few more degrees.

Our Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect tomorrow.

Stay safe and stay cool!

