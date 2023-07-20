Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Coolest day of the week still above average

Expect a warm up this weekend
7 day 7-20-23.
23ABC Weather
7 day 7-20-23.<br/>
7 day 7-20-23.
Posted at 5:07 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 08:07:51-04

Today is set to be the coolest day of the week in Bakersfield, despite being about 5° above average.

Valley communities will reach around 104° today.

Our Grapevine communities will hover close to 90°, but may be just under.

The Kern River Valley will be in the low 100s.

And our deserts getting the warmest, with Ridgecrest projected to hit 112°.

Our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups today.

As we head towards this weekend, temps will rise a few more degrees.

Our Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect tomorrow.

Stay safe and stay cool!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018