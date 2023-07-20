Coolest day of the week still above average

Today is set to be the coolest day of the week in Bakersfield, despite being about 5° above average.
Valley communities will reach around 104° today.
Our Grapevine communities will hover close to 90°, but may be just under.
The Kern River Valley will be in the low 100s.
And our deserts getting the warmest, with Ridgecrest projected to hit 112°.
Our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups today.
As we head towards this weekend, temps will rise a few more degrees.
Our Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect tomorrow.
Stay safe and stay cool!