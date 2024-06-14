Cooling down for Father's Day weekend

We're cooling off soon!

Father's Day weekend is looking rather comfortable for most of Kern County.

Here in the Valley, expect highs in the lower 90s.

That's still warm, but much better than the triple digit heat we had earlier this week.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the Kern River Valley, and in the 70s in mountain areas.

Desert areas will still be warm, unfortunately.

Desert areas will also be dealing with strong winds starting Friday evening.

High Wind Watches and Warnings extend all the way from Friday evening through Tuesday morning.

