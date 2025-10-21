Cooling down mid-week

It was a warm, but comfortable start to the week here in Kern County.

We're not expecting much of change for Tuesday, either, with highs primarily in the 70s and 80s across Kern.

Change is on the way for Wednesday, though.

An approaching cut-off low will bring cooler temperatures, stronger winds, and maybe a storm or two.

The cooler temperatures are expected countywide, with highs as cool as the mid 50s in the mountains, and low to mid 70s in the Valley.

Breezy conditions are expected in our mountain areas, with gusty winds, potentially up to 50 miles per hour, in the desert.

The storm threat exists primarily in the central and southern Sierra, so storm chances in Kern are primarily in the KRV.

