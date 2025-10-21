Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooling down mid-week

Temperatures drop about 10 degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday
23ABC Evening weather update October 20,2025
Posted

It was a warm, but comfortable start to the week here in Kern County.

We're not expecting much of change for Tuesday, either, with highs primarily in the 70s and 80s across Kern.

Change is on the way for Wednesday, though.

An approaching cut-off low will bring cooler temperatures, stronger winds, and maybe a storm or two.

The cooler temperatures are expected countywide, with highs as cool as the mid 50s in the mountains, and low to mid 70s in the Valley.

Breezy conditions are expected in our mountain areas, with gusty winds, potentially up to 50 miles per hour, in the desert.

The storm threat exists primarily in the central and southern Sierra, so storm chances in Kern are primarily in the KRV.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

10/20/2025

Clear

-° / 57°

1%

Tuesday

10/21/2025

Partly Cloudy

85° / 59°

2%

Wednesday

10/22/2025

Mostly Clear

75° / 56°

6%

Thursday

10/23/2025

Clear

74° / 54°

5%

Friday

10/24/2025

Mostly Clear

76° / 55°

4%

Saturday

10/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

74° / 56°

9%

Sunday

10/26/2025

Mostly Clear

72° / 53°

4%

Monday

10/27/2025

Clear

72° / 52°

3%