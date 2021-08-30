Cooling down this week

It's hot again!

After a brief August lull, we've got another heatwave on our hands.

Temperatures climbed over 100 degrees in Bakersfield on Monday, good for the 61st time this year, and good for heatwave #8.

Fortunately, this will not be a long lived heatwave.

The ridge that brought us into the triple digits is breaking down, and onshore flow will return by Tuesday.

That will pick up our winds, and drop our temperatures as cooler air moves in.

We'll have a chance to break out heatwave Tuesday with a high around 99, but we'll definitely break out of it by Wednesday as highs fall into the mid 90s, with continued cooling Thursday.

Away from Kern County, we continue to track critical fire weather conditions in Northern California, as well as the impacts of what was Hurricane Ida.