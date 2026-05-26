Cooling down this week

Cool weather, gusty winds, and even a chance of rain are in the forecast this week.

This all comes as an upper level low settles in over the state of California.

Highs in the Valley will be as cool as the 70s this week, with some of our mountain towns struggling to hit 60° by midweek!

The cool air will be accompanied by stronger winds.

Valley gusts won't be too bad, between 20 and 30 miles per hour.

Desert areas will be under a Wind Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday, as gusts could hit 50 miles per hour.

We also have at least a small chance for rain.

At this point widespread rain doesn't look likely, but a few showers or even weak storms may drift through Kern County on Wednesday.

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