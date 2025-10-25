Cooling down this weekend, rain to our north

A storm system is set to bring rain to much of Northern California this weekend.
Here in Kern we're expected to stay dry, but we'll see a few changes to our weather still.
Temperatures will drop countywide.
Valley areas will see our highs drop to right around 70° by Sunday, and mountain areas will be even cooler with highs around 60°.
Breezy winds will make mountain areas feel a little extra chilly, too.
The strongest winds are expected in our desert areas, where a Wind Advisory will be in effect.
Into next week, we're tracking a warming trend, which is expected to bring temperatures back above average by Halloween.
Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: