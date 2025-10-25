Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooling down this weekend, rain to our north

23ABC Evening weather update October 24, 2025
A storm system is set to bring rain to much of Northern California this weekend.

Here in Kern we're expected to stay dry, but we'll see a few changes to our weather still.

Temperatures will drop countywide.

Valley areas will see our highs drop to right around 70° by Sunday, and mountain areas will be even cooler with highs around 60°.

Breezy winds will make mountain areas feel a little extra chilly, too.

The strongest winds are expected in our desert areas, where a Wind Advisory will be in effect.

Into next week, we're tracking a warming trend, which is expected to bring temperatures back above average by Halloween.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

10/24/2025

Clear

-° / 55°

4%

Saturday

10/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

77° / 56°

10%

Sunday

10/26/2025

Clear

74° / 53°

5%

Monday

10/27/2025

Clear

72° / 51°

5%

Tuesday

10/28/2025

Clear

77° / 53°

1%

Wednesday

10/29/2025

Clear

79° / 55°

1%

Thursday

10/30/2025

Mostly Clear

79° / 55°

1%

Friday

10/31/2025

Clear

79° / 56°

1%