Cooling slightly, but still warm

Bakersfield hit 104° on Thursday, our second day in a row above 100°.

The forecast high for Friday is 100°, which would be our third day in a row in the triple digits, putting us in a heatwave.

Temperatures will likely be back in the double digits by the weekend, but just barely.

Highs will still be in the upper 90s.

Highs in the upper 90s will likely last through most of next week in the Valley and KRV.

Mountain towns will be in the upper 80s, and desert areas will still be in the triple digits.

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