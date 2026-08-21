Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cooling slightly, but still warm

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update
Posted

Bakersfield hit 104° on Thursday, our second day in a row above 100°.

The forecast high for Friday is 100°, which would be our third day in a row in the triple digits, putting us in a heatwave.

Temperatures will likely be back in the double digits by the weekend, but just barely.

Highs will still be in the upper 90s.

Highs in the upper 90s will likely last through most of next week in the Valley and KRV.

Mountain towns will be in the upper 80s, and desert areas will still be in the triple digits.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

ThursdayThu

08/20/2026

Mostly Cloudy

-° / 77°

0%

FridayFri

08/21/2026

Mostly Clear

102° / 74°

0%

SaturdaySat

08/22/2026

Clear

102° / 73°

0%

SundaySun

08/23/2026

Mostly Clear

103° / 76°

0%

MondayMon

08/24/2026

Clear

104° / 74°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/25/2026

Clear

103° / 74°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/26/2026

Clear

102° / 74°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/27/2026

Clear

97° / 71°

0%