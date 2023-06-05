Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cooling trend begins today keeping temps well below average for the week and bringing a chance of rain

Low pressure moving into Central California today lasting through the week and into the weekend.
bg 7 day 6-5-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 6-5-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 6-05-2023.PNG
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 12:58:12-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — A low pressure system will impact Central California this afternoon through Tuesday night, resulting in a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A few thunderstorms may be strong each afternoon and evening today and Tuesday.

A cooling trend is expected today and Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain below seasonal values Wednesday through Sunday.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 87 degrees with lows in the low seventies, temps a few degrees below normal.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018