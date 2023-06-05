Cooling trend begins today keeping temps well below average for the week and bringing a chance of rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — A low pressure system will impact Central California this afternoon through Tuesday night, resulting in a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A few thunderstorms may be strong each afternoon and evening today and Tuesday.

A cooling trend is expected today and Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain below seasonal values Wednesday through Sunday.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 87 degrees with lows in the low seventies, temps a few degrees below normal.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.