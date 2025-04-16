Cooling trend continues

Temperatures are falling all across Kern!

Bakersfield fell nearly 10 degrees between Monday and Tuesday, dropping from 89° to 81°.

We'll fall again on Wednesday, down to about 73°, and yet again on Thursday, with a forecast high 69°.

It's not just the Valley, either.

Desert areas will be in the upper 60s by Thursday, mountain towns will be in the 50s, and the Kern River Valley will be right around 60°!

In addition to a change in temperatures, we're also tracking some minor rain chances.

Showers or weak thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The rain won't be widespread though, with likely only a few showers popping up each day.

Mountain towns and the Kern River Valley having the highest chance of picking up some rain.

Still, we'll be keeping a close eye on the radar!

