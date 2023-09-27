Could our temperatures get even cooler?

We made it to the middle of the work week!

And our temperatures are still hanging below average for this time of year, as it looks like we won’t have any more triple digit days ahead of us.

Bakersfield will see a high of 82° with the rest of the valley feeling similar.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, while the Kern River Valley will be hovering around the 80° mark.

Our deserts will be in the low 90s and upper 80s.

Our deserts will also be a bit gusty, as areas like Mojave and Jawbone Canyon are seeing winds over 30 mph this afternoon.

Other than that, our air quality is on the higher end of the moderate range.

We are getting even cooler this weekend! Expect Bakersfield to see highs in the 70s, with very slight rain chances for our mountains.

