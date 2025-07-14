Day 4 of Bakersfield heat wave; temperatures expected to drop below 100° midweek

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Monday!
This week is off to a hot start, expected to mark day four of the Valley’s current heat wave.
A heat advisory is in effect through the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding areas, which expires Tuesday at 11p.m. High temperatures up to 105° are expected. Precautions to take during this time include wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and limiting strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Bakersfield has a high of 104°, similar to over the weekend.
Kern County lows range between the 60s and 70s.
Temperatures are expected to drop under 100° by Wednesday in the Valley, likely to bring gusty winds.
As always, stay hydrated and in an air-conditioned room. Also monitor any symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
MONDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:
Bakersfield:
High- 104°
Low- 75°
Delano:
High- 102°
Low- 67°
McFarland:
High- 102°
Low- 67°
Arvin:
High- 105°
Low- 72°
Kernville
High- 101°
Low- 68°
Lake Isabella:
High- 103°
Low- 72°
Wofford Heights:
High- 103°
Low- 70°
Mojave:
High- 105°
Low- 76°
California City:
High- 108°
Low- 70°
Ridgecrest:
High- 112°
Low- 75°
Tehachapi:
High- 93°
Low- 65°
Frazier Park:
High- 91°
Low- 61°
Pine Mountain Club:
High- 85°
Low- 63°
Stay safe and cool.
