Day 4 of Bakersfield heat wave; temperatures expected to drop below 100° midweek

This week is off to a hot start, expected to mark day four of the Valley’s current heat wave.

A heat advisory is in effect through the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding areas, which expires Tuesday at 11p.m. High temperatures up to 105° are expected. Precautions to take during this time include wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and limiting strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Bakersfield has a high of 104°, similar to over the weekend.

Kern County lows range between the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures are expected to drop under 100° by Wednesday in the Valley, likely to bring gusty winds.

As always, stay hydrated and in an air-conditioned room. Also monitor any symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

MONDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 104°

Low- 75°

Delano:

High- 102°

Low- 67°

McFarland:

High- 102°

Low- 67°

Arvin:

High- 105°

Low- 72°

Kernville

High- 101°

Low- 68°

Lake Isabella:

High- 103°

Low- 72°

Wofford Heights:

High- 103°

Low- 70°

Mojave:

High- 105°

Low- 76°

California City:

High- 108°

Low- 70°

Ridgecrest:

High- 112°

Low- 75°

Tehachapi:

High- 93°

Low- 65°

Frazier Park:

High- 91°

Low- 61°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 85°

Low- 63°

Stay safe and cool.

