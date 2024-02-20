Watch Now
Day two of an Atmospheric River bringing measurable rain to all of California

A 60 percent chance of rain today as low pressure continues to move through the region.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Feb 20, 2024
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, unsettled weather conditions expected to continue over the region this Tuesday as light to moderate rain and snow will be observed.

The upper level disturbance and associated cold front remain over the region and are still allowing for additional accumulation today with lighter amounts expected.

While the core of the atmospheric river (higher precip-water values) are now south of the district, the flow of higher moisture will still affect the Central California Interior as the threat of heavy rain and snow will still reach the area.

Therefore, will maintain the Winter Storm Warning and Areal Flood Watch in effect for one more day before the disturbance exits the region closer to Wednesday.

By mid-week, will see general clearing with a break in the weather that will continue through the end of the week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 65 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and stay dry.

