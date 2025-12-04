Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dense fog advisory along the Grapevine Thursday morning

Plus, chilly temperatures for the annual Bakersfield Christmas Parade
23ABC Morning Weather Update Dec 4, 2025
Happy Thursday, Kern County. We have a classic December-like day taking shape. Plus, it will feel like the holiday season for the annual Bakersfield Christmas Parade. Temperatures will be mainly in the 40s in downtown tonight.

Back to the daytime forecast, early morning temperatures were in the 30s and 40s across Kern County, with parts of the desert near or below freezing.

We're still monitoring fog chances in the valley, though only a small section of Kern has a heightened fog risk. The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory along the Grapevine until 11 am Thursday.

Overcast skies overnight slowed the formation of widespread valley fog, so expect a cloudy start to Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures range from the upper-40s in the mountains to the upper-50s in the KRV and Desert. Valley temperatures depend on how long the cloud layer hangs on. Bakersfield is expected to be in the mid-to-upper-50s, just a touch below seasonal average.

High pressure is building off the coast of California this weekend, and that's a weather pattern that favors fog development. We're monitoring additional fog chances through the extended forecast.

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

12/04/2025

AM Clouds/PM Sun

56° / 39°

3%

Friday

12/05/2025

Partly Cloudy

53° / 40°

6%

Saturday

12/06/2025

Sunny

59° / 42°

5%

Sunday

12/07/2025

Sunny

60° / 42°

4%

Monday

12/08/2025

Sunny

59° / 43°

6%

Tuesday

12/09/2025

Partly Cloudy

57° / 43°

6%

Wednesday

12/10/2025

Sunny

59° / 44°

5%

Thursday

12/11/2025

Sunny

61° / 46°

5%