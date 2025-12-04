Dense fog advisory along the Grapevine Thursday morning

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We have a classic December-like day taking shape. Plus, it will feel like the holiday season for the annual Bakersfield Christmas Parade. Temperatures will be mainly in the 40s in downtown tonight.

Back to the daytime forecast, early morning temperatures were in the 30s and 40s across Kern County, with parts of the desert near or below freezing.

We're still monitoring fog chances in the valley, though only a small section of Kern has a heightened fog risk. The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory along the Grapevine until 11 am Thursday.

Overcast skies overnight slowed the formation of widespread valley fog, so expect a cloudy start to Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures range from the upper-40s in the mountains to the upper-50s in the KRV and Desert. Valley temperatures depend on how long the cloud layer hangs on. Bakersfield is expected to be in the mid-to-upper-50s, just a touch below seasonal average.

High pressure is building off the coast of California this weekend, and that's a weather pattern that favors fog development. We're monitoring additional fog chances through the extended forecast.

