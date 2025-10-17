Dense fog advisory for part of the valley Friday morning

Happy Friday, Kern County. After our first good rain of the season, fog chances come back into the forecast.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for a good portion of the central valley, including Delano, Wasco, Shafter, and McFarland, through 10:00 a.m. Friday.

Other than fog chances, our forecast is calm and quite nice heading into the weekend.

The Bakersfield area, KRV, and desert towns will be around 80 degrees this weekend, and the mountains will be mild in the upper-60s and low-70s.

If you're traveling across California this weekend, temperatures will be fairly seasonable statewide. The central coast will be in the 70s, and downtown LA will be in the upper-70s.

