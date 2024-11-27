Watch Now
Dense fog advisory in the mountains Wednesday

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. We're just about done with the rain, but a few stray raindrops are possible early in the day.

Now that we've had our first "soaking rain" of the season, we're tracking fog formation across the county. Clouds built up along the mountain region, and the National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Tehachapi and Frazier Park until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Be cautious while traveling through the mountains, especially along HWY 58 and I-5.

We're relatively cool today with partly cloudy skies expected by the afternoon. Have a great Wednesday.

Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 59 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 59

Arvin: 58

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 59 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 56

Wofford Heights: 57

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 60 by the afternoon.

California City: 62

Ridgecrest: 62

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 51 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 52

Pine Mountain Club: 50

