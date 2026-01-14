Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dense fog advisory in the valley Wednesday morning

23ABC Morning Weather Update Jan 14, 2026
Posted

Happy Wednesday, Kern County.

Fog and haze remain in the valley forecast as high pressure settles just to the north. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for just about all of our valley towns, including Bakersfield, Delano, Lost Hills, and Arvin.

Hazy skies are expected to hang on through the afternoon, and the valley air quality is forecasted to be unhealthy for sensitive groups on Wednesday.

Away from the valley, high pressure is sending warm air to the mountains and desert. Temperatures will warm to the 60s and 70s Wednesday in east Kern.

Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible in the KRV and the mountains for Wednesday, but overall, it should be a beautiful day in the mountains.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

01/14/2026

Sunny

65° / 41°

2%

Thursday

01/15/2026

Sunny

69° / 43°

9%

Friday

01/16/2026

Partly Cloudy

65° / 42°

5%

Saturday

01/17/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 43°

2%

Sunday

01/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 43°

2%

Monday

01/19/2026

Mostly Sunny

62° / 43°

3%

Tuesday

01/20/2026

Mostly Sunny

65° / 44°

1%

Wednesday

01/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 44°

2%