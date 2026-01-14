Dense fog advisory in the valley Wednesday morning

Happy Wednesday, Kern County.

Fog and haze remain in the valley forecast as high pressure settles just to the north. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for just about all of our valley towns, including Bakersfield, Delano, Lost Hills, and Arvin.

Hazy skies are expected to hang on through the afternoon, and the valley air quality is forecasted to be unhealthy for sensitive groups on Wednesday.

Away from the valley, high pressure is sending warm air to the mountains and desert. Temperatures will warm to the 60s and 70s Wednesday in east Kern.

Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible in the KRV and the mountains for Wednesday, but overall, it should be a beautiful day in the mountains.



