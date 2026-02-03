Dense Fog Advisory remains Tuesday

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County.

Dense fog remains a factor for both Tuesday and Wednesday morning in the valley. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory through noon Wednesday.

High pressure remains in control of our weather here in California until at least Wednesday, so warm temperatures remain in the forecast, and it's also what's responsible for our fog chances.

Afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s are expected in the desert, KRV and mountains. If you're heading south, expect warmer temperatures near LA as they expect a high of 85 on Tuesday.

A weak low pressure of the coast of Baja California will cause just enough of a shakeup that gusty winds could come back into play Wednesday in the mountains and desert, though daytime temperatures stay comfortable.

Extended forecast models show high pressure breaking down briefly later this week, so fog chances could be weakening as that happens. We'll monitor this and keep you posted.

