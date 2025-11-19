Dense fog advisory Wednesday morning; more rain coming Thursday

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. Fog chances remain Wednesday, and the National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the valley, including Bakersfield, until 10 am Wednesday.

As a reminder, if you encounter low visibility pockets while driving, do not use high beam headlights, make sure you give plenty of space between you and other cars, and take it slow.

Fog is expected to lift later this morning, and temperatures stay cool once again. Bakersfield will be partly cloudy with a high of 60 degrees Wednesday. Upper-40s and 50s are expected for the rest of Kern.

Active weather takes hold of the forecast once again by Thursday. Another storm system is on the way, and rain is likely on Thursday.

Models indicate the widespread rain arriving late morning-early afternoon Thursday, and scattered showers will likely hang on into the evening. We do not anticipate any impressive rain totals, though some communities along the foothills of the mountains could see up to a half-inch of rain.

Bakersfield is set to get anywhere between a third and a half inch. Not as heavy as this past Saturday, though scattered rain showers are certainly likely on Thursday.

