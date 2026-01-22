Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dense fog and minor rain chances in Thursday's forecast

23ABC Morning Weather Update Jan 22, 2026
Posted

Happy Thursday, Kern County.

Stubborn dense fog remains in our Thursday forecast. Earlier this week, it looked like a weak storm system could break up the fog, but that, unfortunately, is not the case.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for a portion of the valley, including Bakersfield and Delano. Like we've talked about so far this week, give yourself extra time to get where you need to go this morning, and take it slow.

The aforementioned weak storm system passes through Kern today. Scattered, light rain showers are possible through the late morning and early afternoon.

Widespread rain is not expected, though passing showers could make for slower travel. Make sure your windshield wipers are working properly before heading out, and always remember to slow down when driving in the rain.

Rain chances dwindle by around dinnertime Thursday. A very minor, only 10%, chance for rain hangs on into Friday.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

01/22/2026

AM Showers

57° / 41°

53%

Friday

01/23/2026

AM Fog/PM Sun

63° / 44°

5%

Saturday

01/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

51° / 41°

19%

Sunday

01/25/2026

Mostly Cloudy

60° / 40°

3%

Monday

01/26/2026

Mostly Sunny

62° / 39°

2%

Tuesday

01/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 42°

2%

Wednesday

01/28/2026

Mostly Cloudy

59° / 42°

1%

Thursday

01/29/2026

Partly Cloudy

61° / 42°

13%