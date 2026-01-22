Dense fog and minor rain chances in Thursday's forecast

Happy Thursday, Kern County.

Stubborn dense fog remains in our Thursday forecast. Earlier this week, it looked like a weak storm system could break up the fog, but that, unfortunately, is not the case.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for a portion of the valley, including Bakersfield and Delano. Like we've talked about so far this week, give yourself extra time to get where you need to go this morning, and take it slow.

The aforementioned weak storm system passes through Kern today. Scattered, light rain showers are possible through the late morning and early afternoon.

Widespread rain is not expected, though passing showers could make for slower travel. Make sure your windshield wipers are working properly before heading out, and always remember to slow down when driving in the rain.

Rain chances dwindle by around dinnertime Thursday. A very minor, only 10%, chance for rain hangs on into Friday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

