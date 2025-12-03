Dense fog likely once again Wednesday morning

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. Fog is once again our big weather story in the valley, and a dense fog advisory is active until 11am.

Limited or very low visibility is likely on your morning commute in the valley. Plus, early this morning, the air was so saturated with moisture that we actually had some light mist in Bakersfield, just enough to get the roads damp. Take it slow as you travel on the roads Wednesday morning.

Cloudy skies are set to hang on into the afternoon, which will have an impact on temperatures. East Kern gets a bit more sunshine, and highs are in the 50s and low-60s. Here in the valley, overcast skies slow the warming process, so low-50s are possible for Wednesday.

We don't see a ton of change in the extended forecast, so fog chances remain in the morning. High peaks of the Sierra Nevada are under a cold weather advisory until Thursday morning, with the possibility of single-digit temperatures.

