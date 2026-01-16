Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dense fog, poor air quality remain concerns

Despite some brief clearing Thursday, haze and fog remain in the forecast
Posted

Bakersfield got a taste of nicer weather on Thursday, but it's not likely to last.

Our hazy skies briefly cleared, and out temperature shot up into the 70s.

This was mostly likely some coastal air finding it's way into the Valley, because the haze quickly filled back in, and the temperature dropped into the 60s again.

The haze is likely to stay with us into Friday (and beyond), as are our chances for fog.

Fog was very dense in spots Thursday morning, and another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through Friday morning for the entire San Joaquin Valley.

It does look like our weather pattern will shift by late next week, clearing our skies and bringing at least a small chance for rain.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

01/15/2026

Foggy

-° / 43°

13%

Friday

01/16/2026

Fog Late

62° / 43°

12%

Saturday

01/17/2026

Partly Cloudy

65° / 43°

4%

Sunday

01/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 43°

3%

Monday

01/19/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 43°

3%

Tuesday

01/20/2026

Mostly Clear

65° / 43°

2%

Wednesday

01/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

65° / 44°

3%

Thursday

01/22/2026

Mostly Clear

64° / 43°

15%