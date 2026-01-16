Dense fog, poor air quality remain concerns

Bakersfield got a taste of nicer weather on Thursday, but it's not likely to last.

Our hazy skies briefly cleared, and out temperature shot up into the 70s.

This was mostly likely some coastal air finding it's way into the Valley, because the haze quickly filled back in, and the temperature dropped into the 60s again.

The haze is likely to stay with us into Friday (and beyond), as are our chances for fog.

Fog was very dense in spots Thursday morning, and another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through Friday morning for the entire San Joaquin Valley.

It does look like our weather pattern will shift by late next week, clearing our skies and bringing at least a small chance for rain.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

