Dense fog possible again Tuesday

If you were up early enough the past few days, you were greeted to dense fog (unless of course you live outside the Valley, then you enjoyed beautiful sunshine).

It appears that will be the case for the next few days too.

Fog has lifted for Monday, briefly revealing some sunshine before upper level clouds drifted in.

Those clouds should clear tonight though, allowing for rapid cooling and more fog development in the Valley.

This will be aided by another ridge of high pressure building too, acting to trap air in the Valley.

That trapped air means worse air quality, too.

Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, with no burning allowed per the check before you burn program.

As we get into Tuesday afternoon skies should clear once again.

With high pressure built in for Wednesday, expect a repeat performance of morning fog and afternoon sun.

A weak system moving in Thursday may shake things up enough to limit fog then, but we'll have to wait and see before we fully call for an end to our foggy stretch.