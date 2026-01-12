Dense fog possible Monday morning plus another chilly morning

Happy Monday, Kern County. High pressure is back in control of our weather pattern, and the impacts of this will depend on where you are in Kern.

High pressure traditionally brings calm conditions to California, and that is what we expect this week. High pressure also favors fog development, so we're monitoring fog chances in the valley. Away from the central valley, a warm up is on the way this week.

Clear skies overnight allowed us to cool off quickly, and near or below-freezing temperatures are being observed Monday morning. The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for a portion of the valley until 10 a.m. This includes Delano, Buttonwillow, and Arvin. Cover sensitive plants, exposed pipes, and bring animals inside.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley until 11 a.m. This includes Bakersfield, Delano, and Wasco. Pockets of low or limited visibility are possible while you're driving this morning, so use caution while driving.

Through the afternoon, we expect the fog to lift. Temperatures will mostly be in the 50s and 60s county-wide.

Mountain and desert neighborhoods receive a warm-up this week, thanks to high pressure. The KRV will warm to the mid-70s by Wednesday, 60s in the mountains, and low-70s in the desert.

