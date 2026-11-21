Skies are clearing Friday evening, which is expected to lead to a cool, foggy night.

Overnight lows in most mountain and desert towns will be at or below freezing.

Most Valley areas fall into the 30s, cool enough for patchy dense fog to form.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for most Valley areas in Kern through Saturday morning.

Saturday's weather looks calm, with highs between 50° and 60° for most of Kern.

There is a chance for rain by Sunday evening that we'll be keeping a close eye on.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

