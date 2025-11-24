Dense fog possible to start Thanksgiving week

Happy Monday, Kern County. The countdown to Thanksgiving is on, and there's good news in our weather for the holiday week. We are mainly calm and dry this week.

The only factor to watch out for is dense fog in the valley. As you know, we've had several rainy days this season, and as high pressure builds in this week, the leftover moisture is favorable for fog development.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for the valley, including Bakersfield and Delano, until 11 am Monday. This advisory extends all through the central valley, even past Sacramento. If you're heading north toward Fresno and beyond, watch for patches of limited visibility Monday morning.

Other than the fog, the rest of the forecast is really quite calm. Temperatures stay around average through the week, and Thanksgiving should bring afternoon highs in the upper-50s and 60s across Kern.

The first signs of a pattern shift look to be this weekend, and we could have rain on the way for the final weekend of the month, potentially Sunday. We're monitoring that system as it continues to develop.

