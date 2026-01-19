Dense fog remains in the forecast Monday

Happy Monday, and happy Martin Luther King Jr Day, Kern County. Many of you may have the day off due to the holiday, but if you do need to travel this morning, dense fog remains our top weather story.

A dense fog advisory is active in the valley until 12 p.m. Visibility reports as low as 1/4 mile were coming in from Bakersfield and Delano just after 5 o'clock this morning. When driving in dense fog, make sure you have your headlights on, maintain a safe following distance, and take it slow. In dense fog, it can be hard to see any potential hazards that are coming up ahead, so it's best to take it slow.

Fog is fickle, so the exact timing of when or if it will completely lift is notoriously hard to predict, though our forecast models seem to agree that fog will begin to lift around noon Monday. If that holds true, temperatures will likely be in the low-60s today in the valley, and hazy skies are set to hang on.

If the fog is more stubborn and does not lift as fast, like we saw over the weekend in some spots of the valley, temperatures will be slightly cooler than expected.

Away from the valley, our mountain and desert neighborhoods remain in a really nice stretch of weather. 60s and 70s are expected this afternoon in the desert, KRV, and mountains.

The question remains: when will we see this foggy pattern break up? There's signs of a weak storm system dropping into California by Thursday. As it stands Monday morning, this looks to send minor rain chances to Kern, and I am cautiously optimistic that this will bring enough wind to help change up this stagnant, foggy pattern. We're monitoring that system's track through the week.

