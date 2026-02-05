Dense fog sticks around in the valley Thursday, but changes are on the way

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Dense fog remains in our forecast this morning in the valley, though changes are coming.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon Thursday, and we are already seeing visibility impacts this morning. Areas of dense fog blanketed Delano, Wasco, and parts of southwest Bakersfield around 5:15 this morning, and all of our valley communities have a chance for fog Thursday.

Take it slow, make sure your headlights are on, and stay alert when driving through fog. To view the latest school delays, visit https://alertline.kern.org/

Thursday's a day to dress in layers. We're chilly in the morning, mainly 30s and 40s, but everyone warms up this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s in the mountains, and low-to-mid-70s for the rest of Kern.

Gusty winds are expected once again in the mountains and desert. A wind advisory is active until 10 a.m. Thursday with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Overnight into Friday, changes arrive. A weak system is passing through California, and minor rain chances are possible. Through the afternoon Thursday, clouds build in, then light scattered showers are possible overnight.

Friday afternoon, additional light showers are possible in the KRV, desert, and mountains. Widespread rain is not expected.

Early next week, Tuesday and Wednesday, more rain is on the way. So there is hope to break out of this foggy weather pattern!

